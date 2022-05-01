easyJet debuts in Porto Santo with 130 passengers

easyJet debuts in Porto Santo with 130 passengersTobi Hughes·1st May 2022Madeira News The first easyJet flight landed at 8:52 am in Porto Santo, from Porto. The Airbus A-320 brought 130 passengers on board. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related