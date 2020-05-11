The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) warns of the great quality of the species Physalia physalis, also known as the Portuguese Caravel in the Archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores.

It is recalled that in the transition week between April and May, numerous Portuguese caravels were found in the bathing area of ​​Praia Formosa, and there was also information that they were spotted in many other coastal areas on the island of Madeira, especially along the south coast.

The Physalia physalis species is currently occurring in large quantities in the Azores (Faial, Terceira and S. Miguel islands) and Madeira were also seen, albeit in smaller quantities.

In the Azores (island of S. Miguel) there are also sightings of jellyfish (Pelagia noctiluca) and in the Portuguese continent there are many other jelly fish (sailboats) (Velella velella).

Among the species that occur in Portugal, the Portuguese Caravel is the one that requires more caution. Influenced by winds and surface currents, it is often seen at this time of year. It features a blue balloon-shaped float and sometimes lilac and pink tones; its tentacles can reach 30m in length and are very stinging, capable of causing severe burns. Therefore, it is important to remember that one should not touch the tentacles, even when the Portuguese caravel appears to be dead on the beach.

This was a photo of a beach in the Azores taken last week….