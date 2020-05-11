It is certainly the cheapest fuel has been since I have lived here on the island.

The price of fuels has been falling in recent weeks, and for this week it is worth highlighting the fall of 0.013 euros (or just over a cent) in road diesel, which is the one with the highest consumption in the Autonomous Region of Madeira.

The remaining fuels, whose sale prices to the public have been administratively posted by the Regional Government for almost 12 years (since July 31, 2008), also fell, but very slightly.

These are the prices in effect until 23:59 on the next Sunday, May 17, 2020:

IO 95 super unleaded gasoline …….. € 1,264 per liter

Road diesel …………………………… € 1,080 per liter

Colored and marked diesel ………………. € 0.587 per liter

And these were the prices in effect until just before midnight on Sunday, May 10, 2020:

Super unleaded gasoline IO 95 …….. € 1,269 per liter

Road diesel …………………………… € 1,093 per liter

Colored and marked diesel ………………. € 0.599 per liter

Since the beginning of the year, the prices of these three fuels have been falling, especially since the crisis caused by the new coronavirus has worsened, which has led to a significant drop in fuel consumption worldwide, leading to the devaluation of the barrel of crude in the market. and forcing the reduction of oil production.

On the 3rd of January, with the determination of the sale price to the public of the aforementioned three fuels, road diesel cost 19 cents more, gasoline 95 decreased 21 cents and colored diesel fell even more, about 22 cents.

From Diário Notícias