The car of the man who was found dead on Sunday at home in Garajau Caniço has just been found, abandoned .

The vehicle was parked on the Caminho Municipal dos Salgados, in Camacha, next to the Health Center.

The warning was given by people who were surprised that the car was abandoned there, on a plot next to a vacant house, at least since 11 am Saturday morning.

The PSP is in place and the PJ has also arrived to conduct expertise.

It should be recalled that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has already requested the legal medical office to autopsy the body of the 62-year-old man who was found dead this Sunday at home in Caniço. A skill that will be decisive to confirm the thesis of death by asphyxiation.

The man, who had not been seen for two days, was found dead in the bathroom at Rua da Olaria, in Garajau, Caniço, in a murder scene.

The victim had his hands tied in front of his torso and the head was wrapped in cling film. He was sitting in the shower with the tap running.

According to the DIÁRIO found out, the warning was given to the authorities in the late afternoon of Sunday by a sister of the victim who lives near the crime scene.

From Diário Notícias