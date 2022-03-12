Madeira sends another 10 tons to help Ukrainians

According to Valentyna Chan, representative of the Association of Ukrainians of Portugal in Madeira, next Monday, March 14, a third with 10 tons of humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.

Valentyna Chan revealed, in a statement, that “in about 10 days, the logistical operation of humanitarian action, promoted by the Association of Ukrainians in Portugal, in partnership with the Municipality of Funchal and the Sousa Group, has already allowed the shipment to mainland Portugal. of three containers with essential goods donated by Madeirans, in a total of 15 tons of food, medicine and clothing”.

At this point, and as a first assessment, it now assumes as its main priority the donation of food, such as energy bars, cookies, teas, canned goods, baby food and powdered milk. Priority is also given to personal hygiene items, such as toothpaste, body detergents, diapers (adults and babies), first aid kits (bandages, disinfectants, pain relievers) and pet food.

Valentyna Chan asks the population and institutions for donated goods to be delivered packaged and separated by categories, at LOGISLINK-Cancel, identifying the contents of the packages abroad to facilitate sorting.

Aware of the importance of this action, he reinforces the appeal for “the people of Madeira to continue to adhere to this cause”.

The Association of Ukrainians in Portugal praises “the tireless work of dozens of volunteers who, since the beginning of the operation, have been sorting donated goods and without which this initiative would be impossible to implement”.

It also praises “the commitment of the professionals of Grupo Sousa who are, directly or indirectly, involved in this operation, through the companies LOGISLINK, GS LINES, Opertrans and OPM”.

From Diário Notícias

