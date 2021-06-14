The Regional Government no longer requires only the PCR test as the only ‘screening’ authorized to enter Madeira or Porto Santo, as well as for inter-island travel.

As from the 1st of July, a ‘minimum requirement’ is required to present a rapid antigen test, carried out up to 48 hours beforehand, and the control process on arrival at airports must undergo natural changes so that everything runs more quickly.

Entry and exit controls will be maintained and the green corridor for vaccinated, tested and recovered individuals will be maintained for up to 180 days. Self-tests will not be accepted.

From Diário Notícias