Accident completely blocks traffic on the expressway

It was before 8:00 am on this Friday, and already marked by an accident on the Via Rápida whose details we have not yet determined, but which is completely blocking both lanes in the Machico – Ribeira Brava direction near the Boa Nova exit.

The double line of traffic, which affects the following exits and entrances, already extends for more than 5 km on the climb from Caniço.

In the remaining areas of the Expressway, accesses or exits, there is some traffic on the climb to Santa Rita, as well as at the Hospital and Cota 40 roundabouts.

