Nuno Batista apologizes for “poor lighting” in Porto Santo and speaks of “disregard” on the part of the Government

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Porto Santo was lit up at the beginning of December, but the mayor, Nuno Batista, apologized to all residents “for the poor lighting” and spoke of “disregard” on the part of the Regional Government. 

“Today marks the beginning of December and the lights have been switched on throughout the city centre, accompanied by various Christmas events, planned by the Porto Santo City Council. In the heart of the city, the typical nativity scene was created, where the main figures of the birth of the Baby Jesus are represented and where we can find various elements representing the Porto Santo traditions of this time of year”, he began by saying in a statement. 

However, the mayor apologizes to all Porto Santo residents and to all those visiting the island during this Christmas season “for the poor lighting”.

