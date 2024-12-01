Albuquerque asks Santa Claus to “bring sense” to the politicians who want to overthrow him

“I’m waiting for Santa Claus to bring some sense to a group of politicians who still haven’t understood that the people need stability and don’t want elections, don’t want confusion” was the response from the president of the Regional Government when asked about Christmas wishes.

Miguel Albuquerque once again repudiates those who insist on “political moves” in the face of a government elected just half a year ago.

He also expressed the hope that “this Christmas will bring continued economic growth and employability to all Madeirans”.

In short, the best gift for the government is to ensure the approval of the Regional Budget for 2025.

“It is essential that the Budget is approved”, he insists.

From Diário Notícias

