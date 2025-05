The cyclist in his 30s who was seriously injured this afternoon and suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest following an accident involving a car and a bicycle on Rua Dr. Pita, in Funchal, has died, AgoraMadeira has learned.

The man did not resist the strong impact and ended up dying at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, after having been admitted still alive after being resuscitated by the Funchal Firefighters and EMIR.

From Agora Madeira

