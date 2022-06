Last Tuesday, Engenhos do Norte presented an innovative spray bottle of agricultural rum, in a 100 ml format to be able to be transported on aircraft.

Intended for steaming and flavoring meat dishes, desserts and coffee, 1,200 bottles were produced, but the objective is to increase the quantity as the product is absorbed by the market.

The company has also made to new tums with the alcohol proof of 79% and 80%.

From Jornal Madeira

