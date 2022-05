The easyJet Gatwick flight is about to leave Porto Santo and head back to Gatwick.

Porto Santo is virtually full, so if they let anyone off they might find it difficult to find somewhere to stay as there is no Ferry today.

It’s hard to believe they are going to leave passengers to wait another week before getting them home.

The same could well happen to the BA flight from Heathrow, which has also just diverted to Porto Santo.

