Madalena Costa won the Figure Skating World Cup.

The Madeiran was the skater with the best score, leading in the short and long programs, in the final of the competition, which is taking place in San Juan, Argentina.

The 14-year-old athlete joins the title of champion of the World Cup, in juveniles, to that of cadets, won last year. At these levels, the competition is equivalent to a World Championship.

