‘Madeira of My Enchantments’ opens the 46th Allegorical Flower Parade

13 groups and around 1700 extras promise to delight thousands of spectators.

The Allegorical Flower Parade, a celebration that symbolizes renewal and hope, is the main attraction this Sunday, Mother’s Day.

Since 1979, the Flower Parade has stood out as the most magical and enchanting moment of the Flower Festival. A grand spectacle that transforms the city centre into a garden of colour and movement, where around 1,700 participants, including many children, dance and spread joy along the city’s main avenues – Avenida do Mar, Avenida das Comunidades Madeirenses and Avenida Sá Carneiro.

Creativity comes to life with the multiple choreographies and costumes, adorned by the exuberant floats. The countless flowers and multicoloured elements draw the attention of the thousands of spectators in a parade that is expected to last more than two hours of authentic celebration of flowers.

The grand spectacle of colour and movement started at the Praça da Autonomia, Avenida do Mar and the Madeiran Communities (south strip) to the Francisco Sá Carneiro Roundabout and Avenida Francisco Sá Carneiro, with the following order of participating groups: João Egídio Rodrigues ‘Madeira of My Enchantments’; Isabel Borges ‘From the Sea to the Mountains’; Caneca Furada Samba School ‘Flowers of Dreams’; Animad Association ‘Rosarium’

Fantasy Smiles ‘Secret Garden’; Plots and Plots Association ‘Flowers and Dreams’; FT Association – Fitness Team ‘Paradise’; Poeira D’Enigmas – Recreational, Cultural Association and Samba School ‘Island of Dreams A Refuge Between Sky and Sea’; Batucada da Madeira Association ABM ‘Dona Orquídea and her Colors’; Palco D’ Emoções – Cultural, Recreational, Sports Association and Samba School ‘A Dream of Flowers ⁃ Fado and the Rose’; Geringonça Animation Association ‘Citrus Bloom’; Nuvem D’Afectos Animation Association ‘People of dreams, Customs and Flowers’; Império da lha Cultural Association ‘My tropical island’.

At the end, the floats will be regrouped in the Cais 8 car park, where they will remain on display until the end of the afternoon (6 pm) tomorrow, Monday, the 5th.

Like this: Like Loading...