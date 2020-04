Madeira has already carried out a total of 2,189 screening tests to Covid-19, said Bruna Gouveia.

In the last 48 hours, 318 tests were carried out in the Region’s laboratory, of which 278 were negative and 40 are awaiting results or were inconclusive.

The SRS24 line received 199 calls in the last 24 hours, making a total of 6,558 calls since the beginning of its operation.