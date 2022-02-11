PJ HAS ALREADY ARRESTED MAN WHO KILLED A HOMELESS MAN AT MERCADO DOS LAVRADORES

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have already arrested the alleged perpetrator of the death of a man, a 57-year-old homeless man, who was found in the early hours of February 2, in Funchal, with several injuries to his body inflicted by a melee weapon.

The Criminal Investigation Department of the PJ in Madeira will, therefore, have already arrested the man, who is also homeless.

The investigations were carried out in the last nine days and resulted in the reconstitution of all the steps of the alleged perpetrator of the crime, who was arrested this afternoon by the PJ, JM knows.

The inspectors also carried out several forensic investigations and are already in possession of facts that can confirm the murder, including bladed weapons. As for the individual, JM knows that he is also a homeless person who was wreaking havoc in several places in Funchal, one of them next to the Public Security Police station, where he was seen making wreckage in many vacant houses.

From Jornal Madeira

