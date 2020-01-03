At least two corporations and eight members continue to fight this Friday morning against the fire that has been gmactive since yesterday afternoon in the parish of Tabua.

As we can see, five firefighters in three vehicles (one lorry and two light) from the Ribeira Brava corporation received reinforcements from Funchal, more specifically a light fire-fighting vehicle and three members of the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters have been supporting the site since this morning.

Note that the fire warning in the bush was given to firefighters before 2 pm yesterday, located the focus of fire on the site of Lugar da Serra, Tabua, and the flames approached dwellings.

Taken from Diário Notícias