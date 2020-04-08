Madeira today registered 1 new positive case of coronavirus. There are thus 50 infected by Covid-19 in the Region. He is a resident in the municipality of Machico, aged between 30-39 years old, who returned to the Region on 21 March, from the United Kingdom, having been quarantined. It is, therefore, an imported case.

The information has just been conveyed by IASAÚDE, during the usual daily press conference to present the newsletter on coronavirus in Madeira, where the regional secretary of Health, Pedro Ramos and the vice president of IASAÚDE, Bruna Gouveia are present.

The new patient infected with the coronavirus will be quarantined at the Hotel Vila Galé, in Santa Cruz.

546 people are still under active surveillance in the Region, three of whom are health professionals.

Of these accompanied contacts, 338 people are in designated accommodation: 25 at Hotel Prai Dourada, in Porto Santo, three at Quinta do Lorde, in Caniçal, 290 at Hotel Vila Galé, in Santa Cruz, and 20 at Hotel D. Pedro, in Machico.

261 people remain on passive surveillance.