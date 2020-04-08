A man about 50 years old was stabbed during the dawn of today, in Alámos, in Funchal.

According to DIÁRIO, the aggression occurred around 2 am, after the man was involved in an argument with his housemate.

Apparently, both were allegedly drunk. After an exchange of ‘sour’ words, one of them armed himself with a bladed weapon and stabbed the other in the neck.

The victim suffered injuries to his neck and hand and was rescued on the spot by a Portuguese Red Cross team.

They was then transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital to receive treatment.

It is known that several members of the Public Security Police were in charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias