“Master of Lambecas” immortalized in Porto Santo

The promoter’s daughter created a space to honor the founder of the historic ice cream shop, founded in 1958.

The iconic space where Porto Santo sells its popular lambecas was the subject of a simple tribute to businessman José Reis, the founder of the ice cream shop with a 67-year history.

The tribute was made by family members through a mural that describes the history of the ice cream shop founded on June 6, 1958.

Who doesn’t remember Mr. José Reis, and the famous Porto Santo lambecas, which, especially at this time of year, taste so good? Having passed away on February 15, 2024, José Reis was always much loved not only by the people of Porto Santo but also by thousands of visitors.

The tribute was paid by the youngest daughter, Andrea Leão, who had the idea of invoking the memory of the dream and work of her father, José Reis, celebrated as “the master of lambecas”.

“More than just a historic establishment, Mr. Reis’ Lambecas are a symbol of the entrepreneurship and courage of a man whose audacity ultimately carried the name of Porto Santo and its people throughout the world,” reads the mural.

The new look, a tribute to the ‘father’ of Porto Santo’s Lambecas, was unveiled today and immediately caught the attention of everyone (and there were plenty of them) who flocked there to enjoy the popular ice cream. Many posed for photos and took home another souvenir from the Golden Island.

This ends up being yet another reason to visit that emblematic space, located in the heart of the city of Porto Santo, right next to another historic space, the restaurant ‘A Baiana’.

From Diário Notícias

