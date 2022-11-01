Five flights diverged during the morning due to poor visibility at Madeira Airport

Five flights diverged during the morning due to poor visibility at Madeira AirportTobi Hughes·1st November 2022Madeira News Flights are still finding it difficult to land. 3 flights at the moment are trying to land including the flight from Copenhagen that diverted this morning to Porto Santo. The other two flights are from Zurich and Berlin. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related