Three injured in collision on Airport Road

A collision between two cars, which occurred this afternoon on Estrada do Aeroporto, caused three apparently minor injuries.

Two of the injured were a father and daughter, aged 40 and 15, who were rescued by the Santa Cruz Firefighters and transported to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The third victim, an elderly man in his 70s, was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

There were 11 members of the Santa Cruz Fire Department at the scene, with two ambulances and an extrication vehicle that was not used.

The Public Security Police were also present and took charge of the incident.

The cars suffered significant material damage, as illustrated in the photograph.

