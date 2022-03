The second flight of the low cost company, Ryanair, landed at Madeira Airport at 10:02 am, having departed Lisbon at 8:28 am.

The Boeing 737-8AS had no difficulty approaching the runway and landed in the Machico-Santa Cruz direction.

At 9:53 am, the first flight of the Irish company arrived, starting operations in Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

A bit strange that the Ryanair flights are not showing on the airport app. 🤔🤔🤔

