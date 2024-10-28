Regional Government considers payment for access to viewpoints

The Regional Government does not rule out paying for entry to some emblematic viewpoints, such as the Miradouro do Pico do Areeiro.

This was exactly what Rafaela Fernandes pointed out this Monday, when confronted with the non-implementation of a measure that she announced at the beginning of the year, which imposed the payment of a ‘ticket’ on everyone who visited Pico do Areeiro.

“We are currently considering the introduction of viewpoints, as soon as more classified trails are added, so that we can think about it”, said the regional secretary for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment, which includes in this set the access to the Miradouro do Juncal, in Pico do Areeiro, a privileged place to watch the sunrise.

“The beauty of Pico do Areeiro itself and the journey to sunrise should perhaps also be considered in terms of payment, given the influx of people”, pointing out the amount of waste that is left on this short access to the Miradouro do Juncal.

From Diário Notícias