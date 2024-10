A new wave of vandalism was recorded this morning at Praia Formosa. A situation that has been recurring and that, as DIÁRIO reported, has left business owners in the area worried.

Similar to what happened last Saturday, the vandals once again threw the chairs and tables from the terrace onto the rocks, damaging them.

In addition, they knocked down two cement flowerbeds that delimit the end of the parking lot on the public seafront promenade.

From Diário Notícias

