Photo from Diário Notícias.

The woman who, last night, was seriously injured after a car collided with the motorcycle she was riding, ended up dying.

The accident happened at the exit of a tunnel in Porto da Cruz when a car hit a motorbike on which a girl was riding.

A source from the Machico firefighters confirmed to JM that the 39-year-old woman could not resist the serious injuries.

The PSP, in its weekly occurrence report, already reports this death in Porto da Cruz.

From Jornal Madeira

