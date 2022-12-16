DJ of the best club in the world, Amnésia Ibiza, will be at Amnesia Funchal on the 16th and 17th

On the 16th and 17th of December, to celebrate the first anniversary of Amnésia Funchal, we will have the presence of the renowned DJ Marc Vedo, who has more than 5 million plays on Spotify, 1.2 million plays on Soundcloud and 7 million combined reproductions on Youtube, has already been present in more than 150 countries, and has played in the most famous clubs, one of them being Amnesia Ibiza.

Visit us at Rua das Fontes, 19, 9000-053 Funchal

For more information contact: 926 791 688

Email: baramnesia2@gmail.com

Facebook: Amnesia Funchal

From Diário Notícias

