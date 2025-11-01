Body found floating on Maiata Beach mobilizes firefighters and SANAS

The Machico Municipal Firefighters are currently at Praia da Maiata, in Porto da Cruz, because a body has been spotted floating in the sea and is moving away from the coast.

According to what we were able to ascertain, there was also another person in the water, but they have since been rescued. The victim, a woman, is doing well, but is shaken by the situation.

SANAS was also activated at the scene.

The Machico Municipal Fire Department is on site with an ambulance and three personnel. The alert was received at 3:30 PM.

