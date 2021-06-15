According to the Regional Directorate of Health, Madeira has today 15 new cases of Covid-19 and four recovered from the disease.

Regarding the new cases, four are imported (three from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region and one from Venezuela) and 11 from local transmission.

The Region now counts 9,642 confirmed cases of covid-19. There are currently 67 active cases.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that one person is hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (one person in the Polyvalent Unit and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to covid-19). In addition, 11 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

There are also 65 situations that are under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to traveler’s identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM.

From Diário Notícias