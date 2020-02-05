A fire broke out on the top floor of a building on Rua do Seminário, in Funchal.

The warning was given at 2 am although rekindled again this morning.

Three vehicles and seven men from the Volunteer Firefighters are on site fighting the flames

The building is vacant and closed, allegedly belongs to the Regional Government and, according to the Diário Notícias, the roof was the main area of the fire. Firefighters had to use an auto ladder to put out the fire. The origin is, for now, unknown. There are buildings adjoining, local accommodation and habitable.

The Judiciary Police was contacted to go to the site, at numbers 6 and 8 of Rua do Seminário.