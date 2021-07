The task force that coordinates the covid-19 vaccination process announced today that a new daily vaccination record was reached on Thursday with around 158,000 people vaccinated.

“Yesterday (Thursday), June 8, the daily maximum number of vaccinations was surpassed, with about 158,000 inoculations. This new record was only possible with the understanding and patience of all users and the professionalism and delivery of professionals from vaccination centers that give their best every day.

From Diário Notícias