Thanks to Peter Harris who has shared with me his research on the Monte Railway. He has put it in 10 parts and you can view or download all the PDFs on the links below.

If you have any other information, or maybe you know people that used the railway, or have any old photos of the stations, Peter would find this very interesting. Email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com, or leave comments below.

1. Introduction

2. Pombal Station (City)

3. The forgotten station (Atalhinho)

4. Largo da Fonte station (Monte

5. Terminus (Terreiro da Luta)

6. Carros de Cesto (Basket carts)

7. Carros Americano

8. Harbour railway

9. Route maps

10. References & copyright