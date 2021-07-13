  • Home
Thanks to Peter Harris who has shared with me his research on the Monte Railway. He has put it in 10 parts and you can view or download all the PDFs on the links below.

If you have any other information, or maybe you know people that used the railway, or have any old photos of the stations, Peter would find this very interesting. Email me at madeiraislandnews@gmail.com, or leave comments below.

1. Introduction

2. Pombal Station (City)

3. The forgotten station (Atalhinho)

4. Largo da Fonte station (Monte

5. Terminus (Terreiro da Luta)

6. Carros de Cesto (Basket carts)

7. Carros Americano

8. Harbour railway

9. Route maps

10. References & copyright
Tobi Hughes

7 Responses

  1. Tim L Reply

    Fantastic. Thank you Peter for all your hard work. A great tour when we come out in September he says with hope.

  2. P Reply

    Thank you Peter. Living in between Rua de Santa Luzia and Rua do Comboio and directly behind Travessa do Comboio (our drive way) it is wonderful to see and read about this train line. We so wish the Pombal Station would be sympathetically restored.

  3. wilkofife Reply

    Just imagine how busy that raillway woud be nowadays. Especially if it undercut the cable car !
    And I second Tim’s tour hint !

  4. wilkofife Reply

    When you are typing a post, it shows as a tiny font. Only when you press the post button do you see all the typos ! And there ain’t nuthin’ you can do about it…….

    • MauriceGReed Reply

      Yes, there is no easy way for you to edit your comments in WordPress sadly. 😥

