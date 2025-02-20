Former Solar dos Reis Magos gives way to restaurant

The former Solar dos Reis Magos, also known as Solar do Agrela, acquired in 2021 by businessman João Gramilho, with the intention of transforming it into a restaurant, is not doomed to oblivion, as one might think.

What is happening is that bureaucratic issues are delaying the progress of the project, which, in addition to having a restoration component, will include a museum, with free entry. The general outlines of the project were presented on November 10, 2021. At the time, João Gramilho – who is also the owner of Beer House, in Funchal – expected to have the works completed within three years. In other words, by 2024. However, obstacles beyond his control have been delaying the works, even though, in 2021, an 80 thousand euro intervention was carried out to prevent part of the building from collapsing.

From Jornal Madeira

