The regional champion won the Calheta Rally, winning the second rally of the season, dominated from start to finish.

Miguel Nunes has therefore won two rallies in this new season, after winning the São Vicente Rally in April.

In the last PEC, entitled ‘Calheta 3’, Miguel Nunes was faster again, with a time of 3:48.1.

From Jornal Madeira

