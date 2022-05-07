Six cruises bring close to 13,000 tourists this Flower Festival weekend

Six cruise ships are visiting Funchal this weekend marked by the color and animation of the Flower Festival, which also captivates the close to 13,000 passengers and crew that are expected.

Since yesterday and until tomorrow, there are six cruise ships in this port: the newcomer “MSC Virtuosa”, “Europa”, “Britannia”, “Vasco da Gama”, “Jewel of The Seas” and “Balmoral”, with a a total of 12,745 people, including passengers and crew, according to data from the Madeira Ports Administration.

On board the ‘Balmoral’, there are already 300 passengers with a ticket purchased to watch the Flower Procession, according to APRAM.

The Flower Festival, one of the main tourist events in Madeira, which marks the beginning of spring, started Thursday in Madeira and has its high point tomorrow, with the usual parade that was only interrupted due to the pandemic.

From Diário Notícias

