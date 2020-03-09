IASAÚDE issued a statement confirming the existence of two new suspected cases of coronavirus in the Region.

“The Institute of Health Administration, IP-RAM, informs that, during the dawn of today, two suspected cases of infection with new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Autonomous Region of Madeira have been validated, after clinical and epidemiological evaluation by the authorities.

These are two patients with a history of travel to Italy, who were referred to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The patients will remain in hospital isolation, with biological samples being collected for analysis “, can be read in the statement.

From JM