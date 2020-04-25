There were two busy days at the Carmo Agricultural Transfer Center, created by the Câmara de Lobos City Council in coordination with the Regional Agriculture Secretary, to dispose, with hygienic-sanitary guarantees, the products of farmers in the parish of Câmara de Lobos, affected by the health fence.

In all, more than 36 tons of products were processed, belonging to more than 30 farmers, the municipality announced in a statement.

In the two days of operation, 11919 kg of fruit and vegetable products and 24150 kg of banana were transferred to the Mercado Abastecedor de São Martinho, in vehicles from the municipality and GESBA.

“This solution was designed to, in the first place, mitigate the lack of economic income, which the total loss of crops would imply for farmers in the parish of Câmara de Lobos and secondly, to ensure that it would not be missing from the table of Madeirans and Porto- fresh produce, at affordable prices, given that a large part of the regional production of horticultural products comes from this parish, namely from the large agricultural area of ​​Rancho and Caldeira ”, said Leonel Silva when taking stock of these first two days of operation.

The councilor with responsibility for agriculture emphasized the importance of implementing the Centro Agrícola do Carmo, one of the first measures to be implemented as soon as the establishment of the sanitary fence in the parish of Câmara de Lobos was announced.

From Diário Notícias