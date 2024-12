In the run-up to the Market Night, dozens of cyclists – passengers on a cruise ship docked at the Port of Funchal – fill the Farmers’ Market on this ‘spring’ late afternoon.

Dozens of bicycles – and many other ‘cyclists’ contribute to the hustle and bustle inside and outside the Market. While many locals do their ‘last minute’ shopping at the fruit and vegetable stalls, others, the street traders, are finalizing their preparations for what is expected to be another great Market Night.

From Diário Notícias

