Dust from the Sahara Desert reaches Madeira

The Madeira archipelago will be affected by dust from the Sahara Desert starting Sunday evening, February 22nd, which could alter the appearance of the sky at the beginning of next week. The transport of particles at altitude is expected to continue until Tuesday, February 24th, after which it will move towards mainland Portugal, according to meteorologist Cristina Simões, in statements to TSF.

The circulation of air from southwest to northeast brings this dust over Madeira, a phenomenon that is relatively common at this time of year. The presence of the particles can give the sky a more yellowish or opaque tone, even without mud rain, since no significant precipitation is expected during this period.

The phenomenon, associated with dust storms in North Africa, will be temporary. By Tuesday afternoon, the dust is expected to move eastward, lessening its direct impact on the archipelago.

Forecasts from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) indicate that the weather in the coming days will be stable and dry, with mild temperatures and no significant rainfall, which favors the persistence of suspended particles.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...