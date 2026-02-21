Seven fire departments mobilized for fire in Faial.

The number of fire brigades mobilized for the wildfire in Fajã da Murta, Faial, which continues to burn this Saturday, has risen to seven.

The resources already deployed—Funchal Firefighters, Madeira Volunteer Firefighters, Santa Cruz Firefighters, Machico Municipal Firefighters, Santana Volunteer Firefighters, and Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters—have been joined by the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, who are heading to the scene with a heavy water tanker.

There are currently seven fire brigades on the ground, supported by the Regional Civil Protection Service helicopter and its helicopter-transported team, mobilized to fight the flames on a hillside in Fajã da Murta, in a large-scale operation to try to contain the fire’s spread.

From Diário Notícias

