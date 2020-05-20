Just like yesterday at the São Vicente, which was covered in Portuguese caravels, and the reason why bathers had to pay special attention when deciding to go bathing in this area, this morning the same event happened in Porto Moniz, precisely in the port of shelter from the northern municipality.

There are hundreds, some ended up being dragged to the coast by the force of the tide, however, there are many more in the water as you can see in the photos captured this morning by a citizen who did not hide his disbelief for watching the unusual fact.

Throughout these days the same scenario has been happening with some frequency at Praia Formosa, in Funchal.

