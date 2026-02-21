Portuguese-American tourist in critical condition after health incident in Porto Santo.

A woman with dual nationality was treated at the emergency room of the Porto Santo Health Center on Wednesday, after arriving at the unit at 6:00 am due to heart problems. Initial reports indicated she was an American tourist; in fact, she is a Portuguese-American woman living in the United States who regularly visits the Golden Island, where she spends two to three months. She was there when she began to feel unwell. She even tried to contact 112 before going to the emergency room on her own.

During clinical observation, the patient went into cardiorespiratory arrest minutes after arriving at the emergency room. The medical team immediately initiated Advanced Life Support maneuvers, managing to reverse the situation and restore the patient’s vital signs. After stabilization, her urgent transport to Madeira, to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in Funchal, was requested.

The Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters, the EMIR medical team, and the Portuguese Air Force were promptly activated, ensuring the aeromedical evacuation to Madeira Airport. The operation proceeded swiftly and was completed before 10:00 AM.

The woman was admitted to the emergency room at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital this morning and was subsequently transferred to the Intensive Care Unit. According to what the newspaper has learned, her condition is considered critical.

From Jornal Madeira

