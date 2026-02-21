The Compadres Festival livens up Santana.

The Compadres Festival promises to liven up the municipality of Santana tonight, in an edition that takes on special significance as it symbolically closes Carnival in Madeira.

After a two-week postponement due to the second round of the Presidential elections on February 8th, the event returns with the main headliner being the singer Emanuel.

He takes the stage tonight at 10:30 PM for what is being touted as one of the highlights of the festivities. With a career marked by success and a strong connection to the public, the performer of ‘Pimba Pimba’ promises a lively show featuring well-known songs.

It should also be noted that tonight there will also be performances by Roni de Melo (7:30 pm), Cana D’Açucar – JP Ramos + SJ Waga (8:30 pm) and DJ Sil (12:00 am).

