ADN proposes a U-turn option on Avenida do Mar.

ADN, through a press release, presents a proposal to the Funchal City Council for the creation of a U-turn option on Avenida do Mar, specifically between Praça CR7 and Praça da Autonomia.

The party believes that “this solution is becoming increasingly justified, as the reopening of the Funchal Marina has further exacerbated traffic in that direction, including goods transport vans supplying the businesses there, which will be forced to travel to the end of Avenida do Mar to turn around, as will all of us who have to complete that entire route, unnecessarily congesting traffic.”

In a statement signed by Miguel Pita, ADN (Association of Motor Vehicles of Funchal) states that, “every day we practically have to complete a ‘Special Classification Stage of the City of Funchal’, with the difference that there are several traffic lights that further congest all the traffic that must necessarily cross the entire Avenida do Mar in a West-East direction and subsequently along the entire opposite direction, when many of these vehicles could simply remain on the left side of the road and turn around next to the São Lourenço Palace (opposite the entrance to the Funchal Quay), similar to what happened a few years back”.

For the party, this is a mobility problem that can be alleviated with this solution.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...