Ports received 28 more cruise ships but only half the passengers

The Funchal cruise port received, in the first nine months of this year, 28 more ships than in the same period of 2019, before the pandemic.

The Regional Directorate for Statistics, in the field of maritime transport, pointed this out this Friday.

The 193 cruise ships that docked, between January and September of this year, in the ports of RAM, thats 28 more than that registered in the same period of 2019, pre-pandemic year.

However, despite this positive trend in the number of stopovers, the number of passengers in transit (190,262) is just over half (54.6%) of those recorded in the same period of 2019.

In the first nine months of 2022, the Port of Funchal received 187,712 passengers in transit, the vast majority (89.2%) of whom were Europeans.

Germans and British represent 80.2% of cruise tourism in Madeira

The predominant nationalities were German (40.6% of the total; -49.4% than in the same period of 2019), British (39.6% of the total; -26.5% than in the same period of 2019), the Italian (2.3% of the total; -63.7% than in the first nine months of 2019), the French (1.1% of the total; -71.5% than in the same period of 2019) and the Austrian (share of 0.9%; -69.9% than in the same period of 2019).

It should also be noted that 12,541 North American passengers passed through the Port of Funchal (6.7% of the total; -36.5% than in the first nine months of 2019), 4,051 Brazilian passengers (2.2% of the total; + 47.9% than in the same period of 2019) and 1,694 passengers from Canada (share of 0.9%, -73.1% than in the same period of 2019).

