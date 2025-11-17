Four ships bring a lot of activity to the port of Funchal.

Three cruise ships and a sailboat are causing a stir today in the port of Funchal, where 9,152 passengers and 3,078 crew members are passing through. It’s a busy day.

The ‘AIDAcosma’ was the first to arrive and, according to APRAM, is carrying 5,629 passengers and 1,465 crew members, departing at 10:30 PM for Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The ship is on a week-long cruise through the Canary Islands and Madeira, which began on November 12th in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Meanwhile, the ‘AIDAcosma’ has already passed through Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and is now heading to Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where its journey ends.

The ‘Silver Dawn’ arrived at the port of Funchal at 6:30 am, carrying 496 passengers and 419 crew members, remaining at Pier 6 until approximately 11 pm. The ship, managed by Agência Ferraz, is on a six-day cruise that began in Lisbon on November 14th and ends this Thursday in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The captain is the Greek Michail Sympouras.

Half an hour later, the ‘Azura’ docked, carrying 3,015 passengers and 1,178 crew members, coming from Santa Cruz de Tenerife. It is scheduled to depart for Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at 10 PM. It is currently on a tour of the Canary Islands and Madeira.

Finally, the sailboat ‘Santa Maria Manuela’ arrived at pier 1 at 8 am, a spot usually occupied by the ferry Lobo Marinho. The sailboat, carrying 12 passengers and 16 crew members, is managed by Transinsular and will remain in port until 5 pm. It was in Porto Santo and is now heading to Santa Cruz de La Palma.

