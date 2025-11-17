Porto Moniz begins construction of the Official Animal Shelter.

Lets hope they put some effort in as well for educating the residents, as it normally these places in the countryside, less populated ares, that you find many dogs on chains in appalling conditions. No care no attention and just going unnoticed.

The Municipality of Porto Moniz today began construction on its future Official Animal Shelter (CRO), which will include a municipal dog and cat shelter, in an investment of 356 thousand euros aimed at creating a modern, legally compliant response capable of meeting the needs of the municipality in the field of animal welfare.

The infrastructure will cover more than 540 square meters and will be divided into two distinct areas: a technical zone for veterinary services and another for animal shelter. The mayor, Olavo Câmara, emphasized during the project presentation that this work “responds to a current challenge and a legal obligation that the municipality has long needed to fulfill.”

According to the mayor, the veterinary area will include offices for the veterinarian, a nursing room, an oxygen room, and space for the installation of all the equipment necessary for clinical operation. The animal shelter area will have four kennels for large animals, including one prepared to receive litters, and 20 kennels for dogs, with outdoor areas that will allow for comfortable and safe circulation.

The project was developed based on recommendations from the Directorate-General of Veterinary Medicine and the Regional Directorate of Veterinary Medicine, with a maximum capacity of approximately 50 animals. “We decided to proceed with our own resources, after years of discussion within AMRAM (Association of Municipalities of Madeira) about intermunicipal solutions that never materialized,” recalled Olavo Câmara, adding that the executive intends to “demonstrate genuine concern for animal welfare and compliance with legal obligations.”

Alongside the new Animal Collection Center, the Municipality will move forward with “free veterinary services” for animals in the municipality, covering not only companion animals but also large animals linked to the primary sector. Livestock breeders and farmers will now have direct support from the local authority, integrated into the new infrastructure.

The works are estimated to take nine months and should be completed by the end of next summer. The local authority hopes that, after all legal procedures have been completed, the Official Collection Center will be operational in the second half of 2026.

From Diário Notícias

