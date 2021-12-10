MADEIRA REGISTERS ANOTHER 58 NEW CASES OF COVID-19

In the last 24 hours, Madeira registered over 58 new infections by SARS-CoV-2, with only one being imported.

There are still another 52 recovered, and the Region has 803 active cases, of which 38 are imported and 765 are of local transmission.

Madeira registers, this Friday, another death associated with covid-19.

In a note sent to the media, the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection stated that this is an 80-year-old woman who was not vaccinated against covid-19, in addition to having associated comorbidities, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital .

26 people are hospitalized, 24 of them in Polyvalent Units and two in the Intensive Care Unit of Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça dedicated to covid-19.

