More stupidity from young tourists

Two tourists braved the rough seas at Ponta do Sol yesterday.

During the afternoon, the two men went to the Madalena do Mar pier and posed for photographs, despite the large waves crashing towards the area where they were.

This behavior was met with widespread criticism from passersby. “Come to Madeira Island to have fun and return home safely. Don’t come here for this kind of risky and irresponsible behavior,” one comment read.

As reported by DIÁRIO, yesterday several beachgoers disregarded the signage and crossed the barriers at Praia Formosa on a day with rough seas.

Beachgoers disregard signage and pass through ‘barriers’ on Formosa Beach. The signs and tapes prohibiting access to the sea did not deter bathers who decided to go for a swim this morning at Praia Formosa, in Funchal.

