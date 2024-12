Market Night 2024 is officially open.

The symbolic act took place at 7 pm sharp at the beginning of Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas – next to the junction with Rua do Carmo.

Accompanied by the other councillors, it was up to the president of the Funchal City Council, Cristina Pedra, to cut the ribbon. The ‘red’ pilgrimage now heads down the street towards the Mercado dos Lavradores.

